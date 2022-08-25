FirstWave continues space race with NASA contract extension

Cllaim to aid missions to land the first woman and person of colour on the moon.

Danny Maher (FirstWave) Credit: Opmatek

FirstWave Cloud Technology’s acquired company Opmantek has scored an extension on a partnership with NASA for software to monitor missions to put more people on the moon and, eventually, Mars.



Initially signed in July 2021, the contract covers network management system backbone and network software module core NMIS, as well as centralised log and event management solution opEvenets and distributed network management product opHA for NASA’s Artemis missions.

These missions aim to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the moon, according to FirstWave. Discoveries from these missions will be applied to efforts to send the first astronaut to Mars.

The usage of the software however has not being revealed however, but FirstWave claims they were chosen to handle events in real-time in a mission critical setting.

FirstWave added that one of the key features of the provided software is the automated resolution of events, which it said can be applied in any environment.

“It will be a historic moment to see the first woman and the first person of colour put their footprints alongside Neil Armstrong and the other early moon explorers,” said FirstWave CEO Danny Maher.

“It is a massive, complex operation and we are very proud to be providing our software to support it.”

FirstWave announced its $62 million acquisition of Opmantek in November last year, which saw Opmantek’s then-executive chairman Maher move over to FirstWave as its CEO, replacing the absence left by Neil Pollock.