Bluechip Infotech acquires MIA Distribution

L-R: Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) , Matt Milne, Brad Milne (MIA Distribution) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has combined forces with specialist unified communications distributor MIA Distribution.

Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung said the opportunity to expand and accelerate growth was significant as both companies operate in different market segments with minimum vendor and customer overlap.

“The acquisition of MIA Distribution consolidates both companies into a more substantial group entity and accelerates growth in our [unified communications (UC)] space,” Hsiung said.

“It offers vendors and channel partners unmatched value-added services and relationships. This spans a wide range of unified communication technology and market segments in Australia and New Zealand.

“The vision and synergies are considerable.”

Bluechip will absorb the full complement of MIA Distribution staff who will run the UC business unit, with Hsiung claiming it will be “business as usual”.

MIA Distribution owner and managing director Brad Milne explained an increasing number of UC vendors are looking for distributors who can provide coverage across both the IT and UC segment.

“We have a history of bringing innovative unified communications solutions to the UC and ICT reseller and MSP community in Australia,” he said.



“To maintain our strong position, MIA Distribution decided to join forces with Bluechip Infotech to expand.”

MIA was established in 2011 with its headquarters in Sydney, an office in Melbourne and a base of channel partners, resellers, MSPs, telco service providers and carriers.



Hsiung added Bluechip will be actively reviewing vendor relationships to look for opportunities to expand the existing UC representation into the Australia and New Zealand region, “while also continuing to solicit new vendors using the strength of the enlarged geography as an additional selling point”.

Established in 2000, Bluechip focuses on delivering IT products to a wide channel base, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Bluechip has been building up its business throughout the years, acquiring Cyberoam from MPA in 2015 and DNA Connect last year along with investing in New Zealand's Soft Solutions.

Financial terms of the deal haven't been disclosed.