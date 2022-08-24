Atturra expands relationship with RAAF at ‘critical time’

Petar Bielovich (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Atturra has stepped up on a project for a preparation management system with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), expanding on a partnership between the two organisations.



The contract covers a business transformation and decision support for Air Command, the operational command division of the Air Force, and is through Atturra's Management Control Solutions business unit, which formed through the integration of acquired companies Mentum Systems and KoBold.

Petar Bielovich, Atturra Management Control Solutions’ executive general manager, claimed the expansion comes at a “critical time” for the project.

“Throughout our partnership, Air Command has adopted a co-development and agile approach,” he said. “This has helped us produce practical solutions to management processes, assurance analytics and decision support applications.”

Sarah Woodsell, Air Command director of strategy and preparedness, agreed with Bielovich’s sentiments, saying the next phase of the program is the “most crucial” for the division.

“Through this transformation and use of innovative decision support tools, Air Command can meet Air Force’s strategy led, demand driven preparedness requirements,” she said.

“We have strived to create solutions that cut through the complexities of an organisation such as ours. We have worked hard to really understand what it means to manage ‘on’ and ‘in’ the business of Air Command.

“We are now approaching the ‘tipping point’ in our transformation. It’s time to follow-through on the changes we have made and embed them into the way we work so that we can be responsive and capable in how we contribute to the ADF [Australian Defence Force].”

Bielovich added that Atturra Management Control Solutions was committed to seeing the project through to its final phase.

“We value Air Force’s role in keeping Australia safe," he said. "We appreciate and respect the gravity and significance of what they do and take seriously our part in supporting them. This worthy purpose fuels our genuine desire to see the transformation through to its completion."