BitTitan, Call2Teams, Liongard, Nerdio and Printix join Pax8 portfolio

Five new vendors will provide MSPs with more choice in building their technology stack.

Chris Sharp (Pax8). Credit: Pax8

Cloud marketplace Pax8 has boosted its portfolio across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, adding BitTitan, Call2Teams, Liongard, Nerdio and Printix to the mix.

BitTitan’s software-as-a-service solution, MigrationWiz, enables mailbox, document, public-folder and Microsoft Teams migrations between a range of sources and destinations, while its Voleer product centralises and automates IT tasks.

Call2Teams is hosted within the Microsoft Azure cloud and features built-in enterprise security and resilience, whereas automation platform Liongard delivers unified visibility across the stack by centralising deep system data.

Nerdio provides MSPs with the capability build and grow cloud practices in Microsoft Azure through deployment, packaging, pricing, ongoing management, cost-optimisation and security of IT environments.

Cloud-based print management solution Printix offers a way to install, operate, maintain, replace, manage and optimise complex print environments.

Pax8 Asia CEO Chris Sharp said the marketplace was building its momentum across the APAC market through bringing on technology vendors.

“We understand the pain points of MSPs and are committed to enabling them to accelerate growth, increase efficiency and reduce risk. Adding these five new vendors will provide partners more choice in building their technology stacks for clients,” Sharp said.

Pax8 has been gaining momentum in this corner of the market since its initial launch in April, snapping up the likes of Umbrellar in New Zealand at the start of August and purchasing education firm Sea-Level Operations APAC in May.

