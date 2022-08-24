Menu
JCurve Solutions revenue bounces back

JCurve Solutions revenue bounces back

Profit after tax, however, slips down into the red again.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Stephen Canning (JCurve)

Stephen Canning (JCurve)

Credit: JCurve

Netsuite partner JCurve Solutions has slipped into the red once again despite posting strong sales for the 2022 financial year ending 30 June.

The Sydney-based company made a net loss after tax of $66,390 for the year ended 30 June 2022, a marginal decline from its $152,255 profit in FY 2021. 

However, following further expansion into Asia via the acquisitions of Philippines-based Creative Quest and Thailand’s Rapid E-Suite, JCurve has posted revenue of $15.3 million. 

This marks an increase of 44 per cent on the $10.6 million posted in the previous year. 

According to JCurve’s end-of-year report, the increase was achieved from a combination of strong  organic growth and contributions from the two aforementioned acquisitions. 

Two-thirds of JCurve’s revenue came from the sale of its own and Netsuite’s ERP licenses, alongside associated support and implementation in Australia,  plus $2.6 million from its Asia license sales. 

Additional income also came from the sale of telecommunications expense management solutions, which sat at $1.3million.  

Digital marketing solutions from JCurve’s Dygiq business division and the sale and implementation of the Quicta solution collectively added another $1.1 million to the coffers. 

The results however show a significant upturn from JCurve’s 2020 financials, when the publicly listed company experienced revenue and net profit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

That year, revenue was down 11 per cent to $11.2 million while net profit after tax tumbled into the red at $335,419. 

Last year, JCurve managed to turn its profits around, returning to $300,000 in the black before tax, while its sales and income and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were also up to $11.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively.  

Revenue was down, however, coming in at $10.6 million. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ASXJCurve SolutionsresultsStephen Canning

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 