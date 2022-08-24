Aussie Maritime Safety Authority flags tech services refresh

Credit: Supplied

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is set to consolidate its three cloud and enterprise platforms into one single system, moving away from its separate Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure backbones.

According to a request for expressions of interest (REOI), the marine regulatory body is seeking partner input on the services available in the market for a technology refresh.

As part of the refresh, AMSA is considering a move from three integration platforms – utilising Azure, AWS and a custom-made platform – down to one enterprise system, according to the REOI documents.

Additionally, AMSA is also looking at optional services, including migration, managed and partner services, as well as finding efficiencies through automation and community interaction and improving navigation services and search and rescue, incident management and pollution responses and compliance activities.

Currently, AMSA has a digital strategy focused on the core areas of "user centred, highly connected, data informed and agile and adaptable", with various activities initiated to achieve its objectives, but its integration capability needs to be improved “to a higher level of maturity”.

The goal of the ROEI is to find a shortlist of partners, who may be invited to respond to a separate request for tender (RFT), which will be shaped by the responses from the REOI, AMSA said.

There is no guarantee however that the RFT will be released, the REOI document adds.

Partners are able to submit their responses to the REOI until 23 September, with a report to be drawn up in December.

In 2019, AMSA handed Canberra-based Digital61 a $14.8-million contract to supply infrastructure services, taking over a contract previously held by ASG, which at the time was set to run until 2022.