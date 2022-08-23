Motorola wins $60M contract extension for emergency network support

Con Balaskas (Motorola Solutions) Credit: Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions has won a five-year contract extension with the NSW Telco Authority for the continued support and enhancement of the Public Safety Network (PSN).



Under the contract, Motorola is to provide secure and reliable voice and data communication for first responders via the PSN, which allows emergency services organisations (ESO) to communicate and coordinate responses to critical incidents and disasters on a single, shared network.

The suite of public safety services Motorola is to deliver include network lifecycle upgrades and 24/7 cyber security support.

Additionally, software upgrades are anticipated to improve the network’s location, vehicle and personnel protection capabilities. Other upgrades are to pave the way to use newer technologies, including software to extend the reach of interoperable land mobile radio (LMR) communications to more users via cellular networks and the introduction of converged communication devices.

“PSN provides New South Wales’ agencies with exceptional performance in the harshest environments, enabling coordinated responses to critical incidents and supporting their mission to protect people and places,” said Con Balaskas, Motorola Solutions’ managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

In 2020, Motorola won a $21 million contract to deliver P25 radio equipment that underpinned the PSN.

According to the department at the time, the 2020 contract was said to expand PSN from less than 35 per cent to over 80 per cent to support ESOs and frontline responders.



