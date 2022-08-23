Menu
Software consultant cops ASIC ban

Credit: Photo 131794642 / Asic © Ricky Kresslein | Dreamstime.com

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has disqualified former director Kieran Morrissey from managing corporations for five years after his involvement in two failed companies.

Between 2008 and 2022, Morrissey was a director of two companies which entered liquidation including a web design and development services provider named Jack Marlow and software consulting business - Mendicant Labs. 

During an investigation, ASIC found that Morrissey failed to ensure that Jack Marlow complied with its tax obligations along with allegations that he failed to keep adequate books and records that explained why that company's intellectual property and clients were transferred to another company, or deliberately misused his position as a director.

In making its decision, ASIC also factored in Morrissey’s separate prosecution and conviction for failing to submit a report on company activities and property (ROCAP) of Mendicant and for failing to provide Mendicant’s books to the company’s liquidator at the time, Anthony Cant of Romanis Cant.

At the time of ASIC’s decision, the two companies owed a combined total of $407,409 to unsecured creditors, including $15,430.48 owing to the ATO.

In disqualifying Morrissey, ASIC relied upon supplementary reports lodged by Anthony Cant of Romanis Cant as liquidator of Jack Marlow. 

Morrissey is disqualified from managing corporations until 12 August 2027 and has the right to seek a review of ASIC’s decision by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.


Tags ASIC

