DXC, PwC, Deloitte and TasNetworks among SAP Best Run winners

Open to any customer or partner using SAP products or technologies.

Damien Bueno (SAP) Credit: Supplied

DXC Technologies, PwC, Deloitte and TasNetworks were named as some of the SAP Best Run award winners during an event held in Sydney.



The Best Run Awards celebrate the achievements of the top companies and people in New Zealand and Australia using SAP products.

They are open to any customers and partners using SAP products or technologies, with participants needing to emphasise new ways of thinking, disruptive use cases and deployments that sets the benchmark for their industry and "make the world run better".

Winners were announced at an award ceremony which took place at Hinchcliff House in Sydney’s Circular Quay, hosted by managing director of SAP A/NZ, Damien Bueno and head of industries Pete Andrew.

“The quality of nominations for the SAP Best Run Awards 2022 demonstrates the innovation and agility of our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand," Bueno said, thanking the judges and congratulating the winners.

The winners are:

Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise Winner: Origin, with DXC Technology

Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP - Cloud Winner: Fonterra

Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP - Business Process Transformation Winner: NSW Department of Customer Service, with PwC

Best Run SAP CRM & Customer Experience Winners: Total Tools

Best Run SAP Experience Management Winner: Mitre 10 New Zealand

Best Run SAP Human Resources & People Management Winner: Ok Tedi Mining, with Deloitte

Best Run SAP Data & Analytics Winner: Sydney Water

Best Run SAP Digital Supply Chain Winner: Lion

Best Run SAP Network & Spend Management Winners: Woolworths Group

Best Run SAP Next Gen Innovator Winner: Orica

Best Run SAP Industry Disruptor Winner: TasNetworks, with Bourne Digital

The Chris O’Brien Award Winner: Taronga Zoo

Honourable Mention Winner: Dermalogica