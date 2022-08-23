Logicalis launches program to track strategic vendors

Aims to accelerate its go-to-market success with key partners, drive continued solution innovation and client value.

Lisa Fortey (Logicalis Australia) (right) Credit: James Thomas

IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis Australia has launched its own partner program for technology vendors.

The aim is to accelerate its go-to-market success with key partners, drive continued solution innovation and client value.

“The establishment of the Logicalis Partner Program for vendors is a demonstration of how important our key partners are to our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to forming strategic, long-term and profitable vendor relationships,” Logicalis national sales manager Lisa Fortey said.

“Together we will continue to provide technology solutions that drive business outcomes for our customers and enable greater value from their IT investments.”

Logicalis Australia CEO Anthony Woodward said it had been building the program for the past 12 months in an effort to create a consistent overview of all Logicalis vendor partners including new and strategic accounts.

The program is made of three tiers - Initiate for new vendor partners; Innovate for building go-to-market activities and Accelerate for globally strategic partners such as Microsoft, Cisco and Dell Technologies.

The Logicalis Partner Program aims to ensure an alignment between the goals and objectives of Logicalis and its partners and that a customer driven focus is at the core of its joint go-to-market strategies.

“The Logicalis Partner Program is an innovative and collaborative, tiered partnering approach. We have created a structure that gives partners the ability to expand their offerings within our Lifecycle Services solutions across Cloud, Security and Modern Workspace and closely align to our local and global go-to-market strategy,” Logicalis head of marketing Holly Popovic said.

“Our Partner Program is designed to encourage mutual revenue growth, market differentiation and deliver more value to our joint customers.”

Logicalis streamlined its sales organisational structure back in late June as it pursues an outcomes-focused customer strategy.

The restructuring saw Fortey promoted from her dual roles of enterprise and Victoria manager to the newly created position of national sales manager.