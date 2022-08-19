ASI Solutions opens collaborative Melbourne office

Jason Eaton, Justin Lowe and Nathan Lowe (ASI Solutions). Credit: ASI Solutions

ASI Solutions officially opened its new Mulgrave office in the southeast region of Melbourne.

The new space is titled ‘Batmania’ - in reference to the name that was almost given to Melbourne after it was colonised.

The new office space comes as ASI has been expanding operations in Victoria during the last five years which created a demand for a larger location with a continued focus on adding further value into government, enterprise and education markets.

In turn, this is creating local jobs and expanding its offering to its customers in the region. The location also has configuration and logistic facilities to deliver a better customer experience in light of supply chain disruptions.

“It continues to build on our focus of proving IT solutions to our customers, so they can focus on what matters," ASI managing director Nathan Lowe said.

With the addition of the Tablet PC acquisition, the facility can host group training sessions around the Microsoft M365 suite in empowering end users to improve productivity.

As part of the new office design, ASI ran a consultative process with its staff through the design agency The Alchemist Smith, resulting in a modern workplace that embraces the ways staff want to work with a range of flex spaces designed for collaboration as well as focus rooms.

Sustainability was another big factor in the build with recycled materials being used to create an environmentally friendly space.

“We see our people as our most important aspect of our business, so this is an investment in our people which we believe drives the best outcome for our customers”, Lowe said.

ASI is currently also working on two further projects for its Sydney and Canberra locations that will echo the design features in Melbourne.

Recently ASI hired account executive Frank Di Palma to spearhead its expansion efforts in Tasmania.

In the brand new role, Di Palma will be based in Hobart and will be tasked with leading the managed services provider’s (MSP) operational and growth expansion as part of its Tasmanian growth strategy.







