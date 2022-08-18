Keith Masterton heads up channel for ipScape

Also takes on the role of CRO.

Keith Masterton (iPSCAPE) Credit: Supplied

Cloud contact centre software vendor ipScape has appointed Keith Masterton to head up its channel efforts.



At ipScape, Masterton will support the vendor's partnership strategy and global expansion plans as head of channel and chief revenue officer.

He joins the vendor after fielding a series of contract-based roles, his most recent one being Australian country manager for Devoli for a year.

Prior to this, he also worked at TasmaNet and NBN Co.

According to his LinkedIn page, he currently remains a director at PartnerEXEL, a channel partner-focused consultancy that provides advice to companies, as well as short to medium term contracting on sales, engagement and channel strategy.

Two such contracts delivered under PartnerEXEL include TasmaNet and NBN Co, Masterton's LinkedIn page claims.

IpScape CEO Fiona Boyd said Masterton will be a key member of our executive leadership team.

“Partners play an integral role in our expansion strategy, especially as we establish ourselves in new markets. Keith brings a tremendous amount of experience that will help continue our trajectory of growth in Australia and through more partners in Asia, Europe and North America," she said.

Masterton pointed out the opportunity for ipScape to expand its footprint in Australia and into new global markets.

“IpScape's cloud customer communication solution enables organisations to access innovation to drive sales and improve customer service. Partners are now able to provide a feature-rich solution that advances the customer experience.

“It also creates a differentiation opportunity for partners to unlock value in new ways through bundling and managed service layers,” he added.