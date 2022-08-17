Menu
Kyndryl and EY strike digital transformation alliance

Combines Kyndryl’s cloud and core infrastructure services with the business and technology consulting capabilities of EY

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Yolanda Stead (Kyndryl)

Credit: Kyndryl

Consulting firm EY has struck up an alliance with services provider Kyndryl to support clients in achieving their digital transformation goals.

The alliance combines Kyndryl’s cloud and core infrastructure services with the business and technology consulting capabilities of EY in areas including cybersecurity, asset management and cloud infrastructure services.

 “We know that cyber risk is a top priority for executives, and through our new alliance with EY we will work together to help organisations to not only assess their cyber resilience posture, but also define a new vision and roadmap to get there,” Kyndryl A/NZ head of alliances Yolanda Stead said. 

“We look forward to building on our already established relationship with EY in Australia to support customer’s end-to-end security and resiliency journeys from design, implementation and all the way through to ongoing operations.”

EY global partner ecosystem leader Greg Sarafin said the combination will be a powerful force in the market. 

“The combination of the business and technology consulting capabilities of EY and the IT infrastructure services of Kyndryl will be a powerful force in the market. The creation of innovative, joint services and solutions that address the strategy, transformation and ongoing operations will greatly benefit our mutual clients,” Sarafin said.

Last month Kyndryl added two more vendor partnerships to its portfolio, inking agreements with Oracle for managed cloud solutions and Veritas Technologies for multi-cloud critical data protection and recovery. 

Through the Oracle alliance, which expands on Kyndryl's existing relationship with the vendor, the IBM spin-off and mega managed services provider (MSP)  is set to become a key delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), promising to offer a “wide range of new services that leverage Oracle technologies”.

It also expects its resiliency and disaster recovery, network and edge computing, data analytics and advanced database consolidation and migration services will improve as a result.



