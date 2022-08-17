CI&T acquires AWS partner Transpire for $23.4M

Credit: Dreamstime

Brasilian-headquartered digital giant CI&T has acquired Melbourne-based technology consultancy Transpire for $23.4 million as part of its APAC growth ambitions.

Headquartered in Melbourne, with team members across Australia, Transpire delivers digital experiences across several verticals, with a design-led, mobile-first, cloud-native approach.

Transpire, which was formerly known as b2cloud, was established in 2009 and co-founded by Josh Guest and Luke Smorgon. The AWS partner rebranded as Transpire in the course of 2017.

Customers include the likes of Vodafone, Virgin Australia and ASX200 listed companies along with the government's Department of Veteran’s Affairs (DVA).

As part of this strategic acquisition, Transpire will add around 100 digital specialists to CI&T, further expanding the company’s operations in the region.

"With Transpire, our clients will benefit from a comprehensive suite of end-to-end digital capabilities in addition to enhanced regional expertise,” CI&T APAC VP Felipe Rubim said.

“As a people-first organisation, there are tremendous opportunities for growth for our collective employees as well as the incredibly diverse and talented pool of professionals in the region we are looking to tap into.”

Transpire recorded $15.5 million (USD 10.9 million) in net revenue in its fiscal year ended in June 2022. The completion of this transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to happen during the third quarter of 2022.

“CI&T shares our values and our commitment to make a positive impact on the world through technology. By joining this global family, our strategy and vision are now within reach, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey together,” Transpire CEO Josh Guest said.

