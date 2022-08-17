Orro reveals first recipients of university scholarship program

Three students at the University of Technology Sydney and two at Western Sydney University.

Orro Group has announced the first five recipients of its IT university scholarship program aimed at supporting people from under-represented groups.

The Orro Scholarship Program runs in partnership with University of Technology Sydney and Western Sydney University and is supported in conjunction with education charity The Generations Foundation, with the main goal of equalising opportunities in the IT and technology sector.

The five recipients – Zubair Hossain, Mila Fisher and Charmaine Le at the University of Technology Sydney and Matthew Beerens and Alexandra Purvis at Western Sydney University – are to receive financial support throughout their degree and a spot in Orro’s internship program.

Two additional recipients are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Additionally, after graduating, the recipients will have the opportunity for a position in Orro’s graduate program.

“We have a unique opportunity at Orro to lead the IT and technology sector forward in terms of DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] programs,” said Rachel Sands, chief people officer at Orro.

“It is my hope that programs such as our university scholarships will inspire those wanting a career in tech and assure them that the IT and technology industry is changing for the better.

“By providing opportunities and supporting minority groups through our scholarship program, we hope to show the industry the positive impacts of a diverse workforce – and attract a new generation of talent who can do great things for our customers.”

Professor Alphia Possamai-Inesedy, pro vice-chancellor for engagement and advancement at Western Sydney University, said the program was supporting “a diverse and talented group of students”.

“Connecting students from a range of backgrounds with opportunity, the scholarship program will provide financial support in addition to valuable hands-on learning opportunities with one of Australia’s leading secure network providers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lydiya Dowling, business relationship manager from the faculty of engineering and information technology at University of Technology Sydney said: “UTS’s fundamental commitment to social justice, equity and respect for diversity ties closely with the proud tradition of helping all students, no matter what their background is, to reach their full potential.

“We are honoured to have a community of supporters like Orro and The Generations Foundation providing our students with the support and opportunities to follow their dreams.”

The program starts at the start of the Autumn session and will run for the length of the degree.

Orro has previously worked in the education sector, announcing it had landed a five-year networking deal with Catholic Education Western Australia (CEWA) to deliver a new high-speed network earlier this month.