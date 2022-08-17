Lenovo launches CO2 offset service for SMBs in A/NZ

The service comes as part of Lenovo’s goal to halve emissions from its operations and reduce value chain impacts by 25 per cent by 2030, with a commitment to become net-zero by 2050.

Matt Codrington Credit: Supplied

Lenovo has rolled out a new CO2 offset service for SMBs across Australia and New Zealand.

The service considers the lifecycle emissions of PCs, factoring in emissions produced from the manufacturing and shipping of each individual product, as well as those estimated from five years of product use.

The service will be automatically linked to eligible Lenovo devices at the point of purchase. Currently, the service is included on selected models of X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops, with the X1 Nano, X1 Extreme, and the T Series service scheduled to launch in the coming months.

The service aims to give SMBs a tangible way to offset emission by supporting one of several United Nations Climate Action projects, such as reforestation, renewable energy, methane capture and combustion, and biomass.

Customers will have the ability to obtain an e-certificate, confirming which United Nations-approved environmental project the purchase has supported.

“The Lenovo CO2 Offset Service will give our SMB customers a unique opportunity to adopt carbon compensation to support a more sustainable future”, said Matt Codrington, Managing Director, Lenovo Australia and New Zealand.

To date, Lenovo’s business customers globally have offset more than 500,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide across their purchases of Think PCs (desktops, workstations, laptops).

The service comes as part of Lenovo’s goal to halve emissions from its operations and reduce value chain impacts by 25 per cent by 2030, with a commitment to become net-zero by 2050.

