ARN Innovation Awards 2022: and the finalists are…

Set for Thursday 15 September, Innovation Awards will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the industry together under the ARN roof at ICC Sydney.

Credit: ARN / Foundry

ARN is proud to announce the finalists of Innovation Awards in 2022, housing a record-breaking number of submissions in what will be the largest celebration of ecosystem excellence in delivering transformative customer solutions across Australia.

Set for Thursday 15 September, Innovation Awards will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the industry together under the ARN roof at ICC Sydney.

Representing the entire Australian ecosystem, 354 finalists (including 120+ individuals) make the shortlist from a pool of over 200 organisations and more than 480 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

This marks a significant expansion in reach, support and market appeal, outpacing a best effort of over 315 finalists in 2021 to position Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the Australian channel.

Reflective of a diverse technology network, more than 130 partners and start-ups are represented and range from large-scale multinational consultancy firms to emerging start-ups, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus cloud specialists, independent software vendors, boutique agencies and application developers.

This is in addition to over 60 channel-centric vendors and telecommunications providers, plus more than 10 supply chain experts in distribution.

Within this standout group, finalists are located across the entire country and represent all states and territories, spanning New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory (ACT), South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory.

Aligned to the ARN approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, Innovation Awards in 2022 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across Australia.

“This is a stunning statement from the market,” said Cherry Yumul, Vice President of Channel at Foundry. “Irrespective of ongoing societal challenges and worsening economic conditions, Australia continues to power forward unperturbed -- the ecosystem has once again raised the bar to set new levels of innovation.

“To house another record-breaking year of ARN Innovation Awards is testament to the transformative nature of our ecosystem -- partners, start-ups, telcos, vendors and distributors are all playing a crucial role in delivering on the promise of technology to customers across the country. Congratulations to our standout finalists.”

In 2022, Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions, Personal Innovation has been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of talent in the Australian market. Management Excellence, Marketing Excellence and Technical Excellence will be segmented into three sub-categories spanning Partner, Vendor and Distributor awards.

Meanwhile, Channel Excellence will be divided into the sub-categories of Vendor and Distributor, plus Sales Excellence into the sub-categories of Partner and Vendor.

This decision was made by the ARN shortlist panel consisting of Cherry Yumul (Vice President of Channel); James Henderson (Editorial Director), Julia Talevski (Editor), Shirin Robert (Community Editor) and Claudia Muldrew (Associate Editor) with the aim of providing a foundation upon which a broader range of exceptional companies can be recognised.

In addition to honouring winners, ARN also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across Australia.

Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

ARN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

Enterprise:

APCD

Araza

ASI Solutions

BluBiz Solutions

Brennan IT

Cevo

Data#3

Global Storage

InfoTrust

Insight

Nexion Networks

Mid-Market:

Advanced Mobile IT

ASI Solutions

Australian Sentinel

BluBiz Solutions

blueAPACHE

Brennan IT

Dynamic Aspect

InfoTrust

Macquarie Telecom

Oreta

Somerville

Stax

Tecala Group

TechForce Services

The Missing Link

SMB:

A1 Technologies

Cevo

Delta Insights

Dynamic Aspect

eNerds

Evologic

InfoTrust

Otto IT

Powernet IT Solutions

TechForce Services

Think Differently:

Araza

Arq Group

ASI Solutions

Cognizant

MyCISO

Otto IT

Patient Zero

Sekuro

TelcoDataCloud

The Missing Link

Collaboration:

AC3 & Big Village

ASG Group & Lift Alliance

Balance

Be Nimble IT

DXC Technology & Daisee

Dynamic Aspect

Ever Nimble

Optus

TECH INNOVATION



Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

Cloud:

8Squad

Amblique

Arinco

Arq Group

Consegna

DXC Technology

Insight

Linktech

Logicalis

oobe

Oreta

Sourced Group

Stax

Telstra Purple

Versent

Security:

Cevo

CSO Group

Data#3

Exigo Tech

Fuse Technology

Nueva Solutions

Orro Group

OutcomeX

Sekuro

Tecala Group

Digital Transformation:

Atturra

Aware Services

Blue Connections IT

BPC Technology

Clade Solutions

Ericom

Fujitsu

Insight

Intuit Technologies

Lanrex

Logicalis

Oreta

Outcomex

The Missing Link

Versent

Emerging:

Arq Group

DiUS

Konica Minolta

meldCX

MobileCorp

Tecala Group

Telstra Purple

Homegrown ISV:

AbilityMap

ActivePort Group

Aqura Technologies

Atlastix

Barhead Solutions

Cyara

iasset.com

Kiandra

meldCX

OrionVM

Read more on the next page…