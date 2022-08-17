Menu
Alibaba's OceanBase distributed database aims at markets outside China

Alibaba's OceanBase distributed database aims at markets outside China

Distributed SQL-compatible database, which supports hybrid transactional analytical processing (HTAP), can run on low-specification machines such as Raspberry Pi.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Alibaba and its financial services arm, Ant Financial, have launched a new version of the OceanBase distributed relational database for markets outside China.

Dubbed OceanBase 4.0 and released last week, OceanBase can run on single low-specification machines — nodes, in the world of distributed databases — such as Raspberry Pi, and is MySQL compatible, according to the vendor. These features make the new version appropriate for small and medium-size businesses, the company said.

The new version also boasts features such as zero data loss rate and a disaster recovery time of less than eight seconds compared to the previous release’s recovery time of 30 seconds, according to the company.

OceanBase, which supports hybrid transactional analytical processing (HTAP), started off as a project in Alibaba in 2010 to replace Oracle and support the massive transactional workloads of Alipay, Alibaba's financial services arm.

HTAP is a hybrid architecture approach wherein a database gathers data that is later copied to another system for analytics.

OceanBase, which was made available commercially in 2017 and later made accessible via Alibaba’s public cloud, is expected to support AWS from September, the company said, adding that support for other public cloud providers are expected to follow soon.

Alibaba’s decision to take OceanBase global comes at a time when several other China-based databases, such as Apache Doris and StarRocks,are eyeing the North American and European markets.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags databasealibabaCloud

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 