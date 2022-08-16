Defence gauging cyber security landscape for cyberspace warfare support

Credit: Supplied

The Department of Defence is looking to update its view of Australia's cyber security industry and how it can support cyberspace warfare.



In a request for information (RFI) document, Defence is set on conducting market research into existing and future cyber security capability solutions to support the needs of the department.

Part of these needs, according to the document, include joint cyber training, learning and development initiatives and international engagement activities.

The document outlined that the Joint Cyber Directorate (JCD) – Cyberspace, which is within Defence’s Information Warfare (IW) division of Joint Capabilities Group, is looking at building a centralised repository about Australian sovereign and related international cyber industry capabilities, as there isn’t any federal government panels that encompass the required skills.

Also covered by the market research is support for the risk assessment Defence Cyberworthiness System, the joint IW cyber security training facility Joint Project 9131-1, and the upskilling ADF Cyber Gap Program, as well as strategic cyberspace warfare workforce planning, ongoing reform of Defence's cyber enterprise and the cyber domain’s governance fora.

Interested parties have until 16 September to provide information about their own cyber security capacity, as well as the solutions they have on offer and the support they receive from entities outside of Australia.

Last week, it was revealed that enterprise data management software vendor Cloudera is supplying private cloud-native data engineering capabilities for a $329.7 million Defence e-health system replacement contract.