ATech highlights international expansion plans

ATech received a $400,000 grant through the Boosting Female Founders program used towards new hires and global expansion.

Sarah-Jane Peterschlingmann (ATech) Credit: ATech

Brisbane-based cloud hosting and web development company ATech has ambitions to expand internationally within the next two years as it has the UK in its sights.

This will be followed by further expansion into Europe and North America, ATech managing director Sarah-Jane Peterschlingmann told ARN.

“The need for cloud hosting with mission critical 24/7/365 support is a problem that is relevant to a global client base. More and more businesses are adopting a software as a service business model and the availability, security and reliability of these systems often plays a critical role in business operations,” she said.

“Downtime or a security breach can impact revenue, reputation or health and safety. Our clients in Australia tell us our responsiveness is highly valuable when managing these sorts of mission critical systems.

“We know that our mission critical support offering delivers a lot of value, so we want to take that idea to a broader market.”

In a step towards reaching its international expansion ambitions, the company has made a string of new hires amid receiving a $400,000 grant earlier this year through the federal government’s Boosting Female Founders program.

New faces include Gary Linton to the newly created role of non-executive chair and promoting Glenn Prinsen from senior project manager to operations manager.

Linton brings 30 years of management and consulting experience in a variety of sectors including technology working for companies such as Greenspan Technology, Saab ITS, Prospect Group and currently runs management advisory Linton Howard.

“This appointment is aligned with our growth strategy to build our international cloud hosting capabilities and provide web development services to mission critical organisations. Gary’s credentials means he is perfectly equipped to assist us executing our strategy,” Peterschlingmann said.

Prinsen has been with ATech for the past year, starting out as a senior project manager in the lead up to his promotion. He previously worked as a project manager for Townsville City Council.

Amanda Brown has also joined as community manager and Manuel Ruiz as senior web developer.

Established in Brisbane in 2007, ATech has more than 600 local and international clients including airlines, banks, government bodies and organisations in the transport, ICT, real estate, construction and healthcare sectors, some of which include as Virgin Australia, Seqwater and Brisbane City Council.



Peterschlingmann claimed ATech has proven it is possible to run a globally competitive business from Queensland.

"We’re successfully competing in a market that is dominated by some of the world’s largest companies,” she said.

“All of our staff work remotely from Australia and have done for 15 years; remote working is nothing new to us. This means we can confidently interact using the same mechanisms with our international clients.

"The company's business model attracts candidates of a very high calibre. We only hire high quality candidates with a depth of knowledge, skill and experience. I have created a flexible workplace which provides exceptional work/life balance for each individual.

“In addition, working remotely provides the opportunity to improve employment in regional areas. For example, in addition to Brisbane and Melbourne, ATech employees are based in Cairns, Gold Coast and Newcastle.”