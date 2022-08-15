Motorola Solutions acquires Perth-based Barrett Communications

Motorola Solutions has acquired Perth-based global provider of high and very high frequency (HF/VHF) radio equipment for free to air radio communications Barrett Communications.

The tech enables critical communications in any location without the need for infrastructure, with Motorola claiming it being ideal for security, peacekeeping operations and responding to natural disasters.

Barrett was founded in 1976 and designs, manufactures and supports HF and VHF radio communications, working alongside customers in more than 150 countries.

Customers include US and Australian government agencies, critical infrastructure and non-government organisations, along with providing communications for supporting humanitarian and peacekeeping efforts in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America.



“Motorola Solutions and Barrett Communications are united in their purpose of delivering the vital communications that organisations around the world depend on to help further safety,” Motorola Solutions senior vice president of international sales Mark Schmidl said.

“Barrett brings us a new portfolio of communications capabilities beyond traditional land mobile radio, allowing us to support highly specialised operations.”

The acquisition expands Motorola’s mission critical communications portfolio and extends its reach in international markets.

“We look forward to building upon Motorola Solutions’ portfolio, extending critical voice communications to support essential operations, humanitarian work and disaster response and recovery,” Barrett Communications CEO Andrew Burt said.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In 2016, Motorola acquired public safety app mobility company Gridstone.

In March, Motorola Solutions upgraded the Western Australia Police’s public safety mobile application with Apple CarPlay functionality, claiming it to be the “world’s first” public safety app with the capability.