Menu
Motorola Solutions acquires Perth-based Barrett Communications

Motorola Solutions acquires Perth-based Barrett Communications

Allows Motorola Solutions to support highly specialised communication operations.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Motorola Solutions has acquired Perth-based global provider of high and very high frequency (HF/VHF) radio equipment for free to air radio communications Barrett Communications.

The tech enables critical communications in any location without the need for infrastructure, with Motorola claiming it being ideal for security, peacekeeping operations and responding to natural disasters. 

Barrett was founded in 1976 and designs, manufactures and supports HF and VHF radio communications, working alongside customers in more than 150 countries.

Customers include US and Australian government agencies, critical infrastructure and non-government organisations, along with providing communications for supporting humanitarian and peacekeeping efforts in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

“Motorola Solutions and Barrett Communications are united in their purpose of delivering the vital communications that organisations around the world depend on to help further safety,” Motorola Solutions senior vice president of international sales Mark Schmidl said. 

“Barrett brings us a new portfolio of communications capabilities beyond traditional land mobile radio, allowing us to support highly specialised operations.” 

The acquisition expands Motorola’s mission critical communications portfolio and extends its reach in international markets. 

“We look forward to building upon Motorola Solutions’ portfolio, extending critical voice communications to support essential operations, humanitarian work and disaster response and recovery,” Barrett Communications CEO Andrew Burt said. 

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.  In 2016, Motorola acquired public safety app mobility company Gridstone. 

In March, Motorola Solutions upgraded the Western Australia Police’s public safety mobile application with Apple CarPlay functionality, claiming it to be the “world’s first” public safety app with the capability.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Barrett CommunicationsMotorola Solutions

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 