HP launches cartridge recycling initiative

HP has launched a recycling initiative involving partners to promote the recycling of ink and toner cartridges across Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN.

Under the HP Supplies Impact Program, the vendor is providing biodegradable green recycling bags to HP Amplify Impact partners, who will distribute them to customers during scheduled visits.

Customers can then put HP ink and toner cartridges into the bags to be collected by HP partners, who in turn will pass them into the HP Planet Partners program, an initiative to recycle products in 75 countries and territories worldwide.

Additionally, HP is partnering with environmental non-profit organisation One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every 30 returned ink or toner cartridges.

The program is available in Australia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, with New Zealand and Thailand to be included later in the year.

According to Chelsea Rossney, director of commercial channel at HP Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), the aim of the program is to increase the collection and recycling of HP supplies.

“We have an ambitious goal to be the most sustainable and just tech company globally by 2030 and the strength and reach of our partner and customer network are a huge asset in achieving this,” she said.

“HP Supplies Impact helps our Amplify Impact partners forge a unique movement to deliver long-term sustainability, while differentiating themselves from their competitors – it's a win-win.”

The launch of this initiative comes months after HP set a goal of enrolling at least 50 per cent of HP Amplify partners into the voluntary HP Amplify Impact program back in February.

The Amplify Impact program focuses on providing its Amplify partners with ways to benefit from improving sustainability practices, offering training, sales and marketing resources, as well as a return and recycling program for end-of-life HP products.