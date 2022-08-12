Wipro launches Aussie cyber security consulting arm

Called Wipro Shelde Australia, the new consulting arm aims to help navigate the cyber threat landscape.

Credit: Wipro

Technology services and consulting outfit Wipro has launched a new sovereign cyber security offering aimed at the Australian government and critical infrastructure industries.

Called Wipro Shelde Australia, the new consulting arm aims to help navigate the cyber threat landscape. The unit came about following the acquisition of Ampion in 2021; in integrating its two businesses – Shelde and Revolution IT – into Wipro, it gained access to specialist Australian cyber security, DevOps and engineering capabilities.

It will provide clients with access to local next-generation cyber security services through a pool of national security cleared consultants, experienced with the PGPA (Public Governance, Performance and Accountability) Act, Privacy Act, Protective Security Policy Framework, Essential 8, the Information Security Manual and Commonwealth Risk Management Policy.

It will bolster Wipro’s comprehensive global cyber security and risk services to help clients meet critical business imperatives.

In addition, clients can also leverage its security Zone 3 protected facility in Canberra for prototyping solutions at the ‘protected’ level.

All of this comes with the support of Wipro’s Melbourne Cyber Defence Centre, which enables customers to rapidly expand capacity and run their security operations in compliance with the local data requirements.

“With the Ampion integration now complete, we are pleased to launch Wipro Shelde Australia, our sovereign cyber security offering to help clients build and strengthen their cyber resilience,” Wipro Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa CEO Anis Chenchah said.

“I am confident that this differentiated competency, along with our global leadership and strengths in cybers ecurity, will continue to help us deliver transformative client-centric outcomes for the Australian market.”