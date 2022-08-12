Pax8 named Microsoft A/NZ CSP indirect distributor

Adds Microsoft solutions to its technology stack for MSPs in the region.

Chris Sharp (Pax8) Credit: Pax8

Pax8 has been named a Microsoft cloud solution provider (CSP) indirect distributor for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



Through this designation, Pax8 will add Microsoft to its technology stack for managed service providers (MSP) in the region and is expected to lead to business growth for the distributor.

While specifics of the agreement were light, the details of the partnership between the two companies are expected to be finalised over the coming months.

“Microsoft and Pax8 have a strong relationship globally and we are pleased to announce this collaboration in the A/NZ region to give our resellers options as to where they source their cloud requirements,” Vanessa Sorenson, Microsoft A/NZ chief partner officer announced on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, Chris Sharp, Pax8Asia CEO, added that the tech giant is a significant part of its approach in the local region.

“Pax8 is a disruptor in the market, built to address the ongoing challenges MSPs have long had with traditional distribution,” he said.

“Microsoft is a huge cornerstone in our go-to-market strategy in Australia and New Zealand and the authorisation will empower our growing list of partners with the critical expertise and support to grow their Microsoft business successfully.”

Pax8’s appointment as a CSP indirect distributor for A/NZ comes months after it launched into the region back in April with its cloud commerce marketplace, strong executive line-up and an acquisitive commitment to overhaul traditional distribution practices for MSPs.

It also comes less than two weeks after the distributor expanded into New Zealand with the acquisition of Microsoft cloud specialist Umbrellar.