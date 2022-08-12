Leader inks new deal with MSI

More than 12,000 resellers will have access to the gaming and business range.

Credit: Leader

Leader has inked a deal to distribute the full range of MSI gaming and business laptops for Australia.

MSI provides a range of budget, mid-range and high-end devices, with its products aimed at business and productivity markets containing, among other features, enterprise-grade security.

“This partnership enables our channel partners to take advantage of our distribution services, marketing and business development capabilities to support their growth ambitions,” Leader product director Simon Yang said.

“We are now able to provide our channel partners nationally the full solution of MSI products suite all the way from desktop PC components, motherboards [and] video cards to gaming, content creation and business laptops.

Yang said the partnership allows MSI to leverage its national base of more than 12,000 resellers.

“We are looking forward to enabling our channel partners to provide more value and better service to the Australian market,” he added.

MSI Australian and New Zealand country manager Jerry Lu said with five local warehouses and local dedicated account managers, he was confident Leader will provide channel partners with improved access to its range of gaming laptops.

Leader has been boosting up its portfolio recently adding vendors such as AI and computer vision vendor Luxonis, business communications and IT support and management platform GoTo and expanded its ongoing relationship with Microsoft to become a direct electronic software delivery (ESD) distributor for Australia.