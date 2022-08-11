Tech Data brings Cloudera into APJ

Centre of Excellence approach allows for a global, regional, and country approach with partners.

Credit: Dreamstime

Tech Data has strengthened its Centre of Excellence (CoE) through expanding its partnership with Cloudera into the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership supports Tech Data’s strategy of driving hybrid cloud and emphasises the capabilities of the hybrid data platform on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP).

“The enterprise cloud landscape is fast evolving where the onus is on providing customers with the highest quality of service on managing IT infrastructures and applications,” Tech Data Asia Pacific VP of advanced solutions for MDC and analytics, Bennett Wong said.

“This partnership will enable us to provide cloud services to clients with efficiency, remote-ability, and safety.”

Tech Data A/NZ director of vendors and alliance Ivan Hecimovic added the Centre of Excellence approach allows for a global, regional, and country approach with partners.

“By leveraging global Tech Data programs such as Practice Builder and Solutions Factory, the Tech Data CoE allows for business-outcome focussed examples demonstrated to partners and their end users, as well as multi-vendor solutions that bring the aligned partner ecosystems with them into a unified approach. The Cloudera partnership is a perfect example of this,” he said.

Tech Data’s CoE is a guided approach to enabling growth across what it terms as ‘next generation’ technologies designed to drive growth through enablement, technology innovation, market ready solutions.

Benefits include partner enablement through the Tech Data Practice Builder methodology that empowers business partners to expand sales and pre-sales capabilities in data and analytics by leveraging Tech Data CoE’s Practice Builder enablement framework.

The Solutions Factory offers pre-built assets and materials that allow business partners to jump-start their data journey with Cloudera; and Sales Acceleration where the CoE can also function as an extended pre-sales support for driving sales opportunities through POCs, demos, or solution design.

“Through the Tech Data COE facility and our collaboration with a broader network of partners, business partners will be empowered with Cloudera’s skills, pre-built end-to-end solution assets, POCs and demos that facilitate solution discovery and formulate the right data driven use cases for our customers,” Cloudera Asia Pacific and Japan VP Remus Lim said.

“Customers can speed up their access to insights while ensuring control and security over multiple cloud environments and data centres.

“The wide range of offerings will cater to multiple facets of cloud infrastructure such as data centres, hyper-converged infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and DevOps. This flexibility allows them to unlock more value from their data while working towards being data-first.