Cloudera to supply data capabilities for Leidos-led $329M Defence project

Part of the Australian Defence Force’s aim to replace its legacy electronic health record with an updated solution.

Colin Pont (Cloudera) Credit: Cloudera

Enterprise data management software vendor Cloudera is to supply private cloud-native data engineering capabilities for a $329.7 million defence e-health system replacement contract.

Under a consortium led by Leidos Australia that was first announced in May, the contract is for the replacement of the Australian Defence Force’s legacy electronic health record with an updated solution, referred to as a health knowledge management (HKM) system.

Cloudera is one vendor involved within the project, with its contribution now revealed to be the provision of private cloud-native data engineering capabilities through its CDP Data Engineering solution.

The vendor's contribution is planned to be able to ingest data from multiple sources, including legacy systems and new data streams, create data products to streamline and operationalise data within the new HKM and provide data for decision-making.

“We understand the challenges faced by governments in extracting value from citizen health data to improve both the clinician and patient journey from primary to emergency care, rehabilitation to recovery are extremely complex,” said Cloudera Australia and New Zealand senior alliance manager Colin Pont.

“For defence personnel, that journey from the field through evacuation to hospital and recovery is even more so.

“Having an intelligent, data-driven solution that strengthens e-health record keeping across such complex settings will be key to identifying and delivering appropriate care to those who serve. We are delighted to be partnering with Leidos and other consortium members to support this transformation project.”

In May, Defence announced it was working with Leidos, with acting chief of joint capabilities rear admiral Ian Murray saying at the time that the aim of the HKM system is “to bridge the capability gaps in legacy systems, to enhance the delivery of multi-disciplinary health care and provide a longitudinal health record for our personnel, whether they are deployed on operations or in Garrison”.

“This project will directly impact all members of the ADF, not only from the clinician’s perspective, but it will provide members with the opportunity to interact more closely with the health system, allowing them to become more active in their own health care,” he said.

“A key benefit is the system will allow members to manage their health care from enlistment to transition from service.”

This is the latest example of Cloudera making strides within the Asia Pacific region, with it expanding into the geographical territory also in August via a partnership with Tech Data.

The partnership between the two supports Tech Data’s strategy of driving hybrid cloud and emphasises the capabilities of the hybrid data platform on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP).

