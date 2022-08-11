Cube Networks opens new office in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sri Lanka Credit: Dreamstime

Victoria-based managed services provider Cube Networks has expanded overseas, opening a new office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.



This is the first time Cube is expanding internationally, hiring Trushan Handy to lead its Sri Lanka operation and establish its presence in-country.

Plans are in place to hire 50 team members by the end of this financial quarter and expanding the team further throughout FY23.

In Australia, Cube has about 200 staff with expertise in digital infrastructure and strong foundations in networks and security, catering to clientele across retail, manufacturing, logistics and education.

“Our expansion into Sri Lanka is part of a decision to address rapid growth, respond to local market forces and advance our customer service capabilities,” Cube founding director and Australian CEO, Frank Arena said. “Our Sri Lanka team has been pivotal in providing additional capacity to our Australian workforce; enabling improved business operations, service offerings and supporting our plans to futurise our business.

“The shift from an offshore partnership to building our own team has presented significant benefits both internally and for our customers, including higher quality control and a one-team mindset.”

As Sri Lanka navigates its current crisis, Arena was optimistic about its positive impact on the local economy and contribution to creating a brighter future for its staff.

“We are well aware of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and our approach has been to leverage the high calibre of talent whilst supporting the local labor market in a growing IT industry,” he said. “In an era of digital intelligence and workplace flexibility we have been able to overcome the current environmental challenges with zero impact to our service delivery. I’ve been delighted by the attitude and expertise of our Sri Lanka team thus far.”

For customers, Arena highlighted some of the benefits including around the sun services that are completely delivered by Cube Networks rather than third parties, improving quality control and access skills which are difficult to access in Australia.

“We are excited to establish ourselves in Sri Lanka and are energised by the success we are already having, with our existing team. Located in the World Trade Centre in the heart of Colombo, our plans to create a successful expansion of the Australian business is well underway," Handy said.

“As a member of the Federation of information Technology Industry Sri Lanka (FITIS), we are already actively contributing to shaping and leading the strategic direction of the country’s growing ICT industry.”