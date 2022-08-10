Greg Mikaelian joins MMT

Mikaelian will be responsible for improvement initiatives and acting as an “agent for change”.

Greg Mikaelian (MMT) Credit: ARN

IT channel veteran Greg Mikaelian has joined distributor Multimedia Technology (MMT) as the general manager for business development and marketing.

Mikaelian will be part of the MMT leadership team and will engage in overall business development, contributing to improvement initiatives and acting as an “agent for change,” the distributor said.

Mikaelian comes into the role with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, having most recently worked with Acer Computer Australia as its general manager of channels and marketing between 2018 and 2022.

Additionally, he previously worked as Oceanic sales manager for OKI Data Australia between 2011 and 2018.

Mikaelian said it was a new chapter for him personally, as he ventures into distribution after experiencing long periods with vendors and large resellers.



“Greg will provide strategic and tactical input on how to maximise our commercial position and opportunity conversion in addition to uncovering new business with target customers and promoting Multimedia Technology and the products we distribute,” an MMT spokesperson said.

“We look forward to learning from Greg’s experience in overseeing e-commerce development and the transformation of traditional marketing to a post-COVID, digital and social platform-centric department.”

MMT has been ramping up its portfolio with the additions of espresso Displays and D3 Security.

