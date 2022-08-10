SecureServ adds real-time threat prevention with Wedge Networks

WedgeARP series provides network-based, real-time threat protection for all types of endpoints in a wide range of cloud networks

SecureServ has bolted real-time threat prevention vendor Wedge Networks into its security portfolio.

The partnership will afford SecureServ the opportunity to deliver threat prevention solutions to enterprises, small businesses, government departments, service providers and data centres, while simultaneously expanding its partner community in the region.

“The ability of secure access service edge (SASE) to rapidly roll out real-time threat prevention services, and to deliver them as and when needed, is a key challenge,” SecureServ director of operations Vic Whiteley said.

“This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to providing our partners and customers with the most innovative and reliable solutions.”

The Canadian vendor's Wedge Absolute Real-Time Protection (WedgeARP) series provides network-based, real-time threat protection for all types of endpoints in a wide range of cloud networks – mobile data, 5G, SD-WAN, SASE and smart-city/internet of things (IoT).

With an embedded deep learning artificial intellgience (AI) engine and patented real-time deep content inspection technology, WedgeARP can detect malware in milliseconds and runs on an orchestrated threat management platform.

"SecureServ has a proven track record of being exclusively focused in cyber security and networking performance, connecting innovation with partners,” Wedge Networks CEO and CTO Hongwen Zhang said.

In April, SecureServ inked a deal with edge compute, virtualisation and hyperconverged solutions provider Scale Computing.

Presented as a ‘virtualisation alternative’, Scale was seeking to expand its partner community in the region.