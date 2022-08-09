Menu
DXN launches hosted cloud solution with OrionVM

Hosted in its DXN-SYD01 data centre in Sydney Olympic Park.

Pre-fabricated modular data centre specialist DXN has launched a hosted cloud solution in collaboration with infrastructure-as-a-service provider and white label cloud platform OrionVM.

Named DXN Cloud, the solution is hosted in its DXN-SYD01 data centre, which is based in Sydney Olympic Park, with the company claiming it offers customers an “easy” route to hybrid cloud with rack-to-cloud services.

According to the company, DXN Cloud allows for the deployment of public, hybrid and private cloud solutions, contains a re-brandable portable and out-of-the-box cloud environment and can also be integrated with a range of other products.

Additionally, Shalini Lagrutta, CEO of DXN, also claimed the solution is an “Australian first”.

“We collaborated with the OrionVM team to integrate their cloud stack with our data centre innovations. This end-to-end solution is an Australian first," Lagrutta said.

"We see strong partnership opportunities with local MSPs looking to grow their product offerings and add value to the DXN ecosystem," she added.

An unspecified number of customers have already signed up for DXN Cloud, one of which includes Sydney-based Onshoring.

The launch of DXN Cloud comes a week after it sold its business and assets to Flow2Edge Australia for $26 million.

The sale includes all DXN's business and assets including all shares in its subsidiaries TAS01, Secure Data Centre and all the units in SDC unit trust. 

In an update to shareholders, DXN revealed the intention of the directors was to "wind up the company" and will provide a timetable once the transaction is complete. 

An OrionVM spokesperson said to ARN that DXN has stated there will be no changes to the partnership between itself and OrionVM as a result of the acquisition.


