Checkmarx targets MSSPs with new program

Offers training and enablement, deal protection, margin and rebates, marking support and touch and buying vehicles.

Emmanuel Benzaquen (Checkmarx)

Security vendor Checkmarx is bolstering its partner offerings following the launch of a global managed security service provider (MSSP) program.

Running alongside its existing global reseller program, the MSSP program is considered to be a milestone for the company, according to the vendor’s CEO, Emmanuel Benzaquen.

“Our MSSP partners will bolster their service offerings, combining the industry’s most comprehensive application security platform with the strong relationships and expertise of their own teams in a way that benefits organisations everywhere,” he said.

Split into the four tiers of Registered, Authorized, Advanced and Expert, the program offers training and enablement, deal protection, margin and rebates, marking support and touch and buying vehicles.

Progression through the tiers is based on accredited sales, accredited pre-sales and engineering, professional services and annual consumption commitments.

“We are deeply committed to the needs of our customers and partners," Checkmarx vice president of worldwide channels and alliances Mark Osmond. "This program launches a new chapter in the ability of those partners to deliver dramatically improved and simplified application security, cost savings and rapid return on investment for their clients.” 

In January, Checkmarx strengthened its Asia Pacific security presence with a distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor.

The agreement, which covered six ASEAN markets, Australia and China, targeted users remediating vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle process.


