iPaaS, low-code platform sales to hit double-digit growth in 2022

iPaaS is expected to enter mainstream adoption maturity by the end of 2022.

Credit: Dreamstime

Integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) and low-code application platform revenue are each expected to show double-digit growth this year, buoyed by enterprises’ move to cloud computing, according to a Gartner report.

Gartner said that cloud-based technologies will enter mainstream adoption globally backed by the growth in 2022. Worldwide, iPaaS end-user spending is expected to total US$5.6 billion in 2022, up 18.5 per cent from 2021, the report said.

Overall, global public cloud services spending is projected to total $498 billion in 2022, an increase of 21 per cent year-over-year.

“iPaaS has moved to early mainstream adoption globally, reaching 20 per cent to 50 per cent of the global target audience who will use iPaaS offerings to integrate not only applications and data, but also ecosystems, APIs, and business processes,” said Yefim Natis, vice president and analyst at Gartner.

The enterprise shift to cloud is going to further boost adoption and revenue growth in the iPaas market, Natis said, adding that enterprises of all sizes are getting attracted to cloud technology.

“Organisations choose iPaaS to support rapid integration and automation of SaaS applications with other SaaS and on-premise applications and data sources," said Natis. "More recently organisations are increasingly replacing classic integration platforms, that are now considered too expensive and complex for modern integration delivery practices."

Low-code platforms will be key to hyperautomation

Low-code platforms have already reached mainstream maturity, reaching more than 50 per cent of the global target audience, according to the report. The report said that low-code platforms have emerged as key components of successful hyperautomation because low-code development tools are used to support automation initiatives such as digitisation of records.

Hyperautomation, as defined by Gartner, involves the use of multiple technologies that companies can use to rapidly identify, vet and automate as many business and IT processes as possible.

The growth in adoption of low-code platforms can be attributed to enterprises’ increasing appetite for self-service technologies and increasing maturity of low-code platforms, said Natis. Revenue from sales of low-code platforms will total $7.4 billion in 2022, an increase of 28.4 per cent year-over-year.

Gartner believes that hyperautomation functionality will be the dominant competitive differentiator among low-code development tools by the end of 2024.