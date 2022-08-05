Nextgen and AWS launch second Security Foundations program

Registrations are open for the second intake in September.

John Walters (Nextgen) Credit: ARN

Nextgen Distribution and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are jointly launching the second series of their Security Foundations program, which is part of the AWS Partner Academy.

Nextgen developed the program to help partners achieve foundational AWS security expertise in deploying and configuring AWS solutions and services through a combination of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience.

The program covers two tracks; the first one is taking place from July to August and registrations are currently open for the second track, which will be running from September to November.

"In collaboration with AWS, the Security Foundations program is one of the first strategic initiatives we have prioritised to support partners and their customers to continue to innovate and transform the way services are delivered in the cloud,” Nextgen Group CEO John Walters said.

Ideal for candidates with a foundational knowledge of AWS or a background in cyber security outside of AWS, the Security Foundations program is a hybrid, in-person and virtual nine-week structured learning journey that covers fundamental AWS cloud security concepts, including AWS access control, data encryption methods and how network access to AWS infrastructure can be secured.

Based on the AWS Shared Security Model, partners learn where they are responsible for implementing and maintaining security in AWS, what security-oriented services are available and how security services can help meet customer security needs.

“Our collaboration with Nextgen to deliver the Security Foundations program is a part of our commitment to work with organisations across Australia and New Zealand to address the skills shortage and enable our customers and partners with digital education, training and support,” AWS Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) director and country leader for worldwide public sector Iain Rouse said.

AWS’ core infrastructure is built to satisfy the security requirements for the military, global banks and other high-sensitivity organisations. This is backed by a deep set of cloud security tools, with 230 security, compliance and governance services and features.

Participants new to AWS or cloud computing are encouraged to complete AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials and AWS Technical Essentials digital training, which Nextgen offers for free to partners, before beginning the Security Foundations track.

Partners can access the Security Foundations program exclusively through NEXTGEN along with a full suite of additional services and support that address key customer questions.