Aussie Broadband launches reseller partner program

Tony Nikolovski (Aussie Broadband) Credit: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband has launched a partner program targeted at resellers to expand its reach across the country.

According to the internet provider’s general manager for channel partnerships, Tony Nikolovski, the program is expected to give Aussie Broadband greater reach in the market through partners selling branded services, offering channel players “greater benefits” in the process.

The company claimed it differs from its wholesale and white label programs, with Aussie Broadband stating “reselling is very much about people selling Aussie’s branded services”.

“What this program allows us to do is partner with people in Australia to help sell our services in areas where they have reach and relationships that we don’t,” said Nikolovski.

“The partnerships will essentially create consideration and interest for Aussie where previously we were not able to do that ourselves.”

While details of the new program are scarce, Aussie Broadband said the benefits on offer include the ability to build and customise promotions to suit target customers, a self-management portal for service visibility and a partner manager.

Currently, iSelect and Union Shopper are among the businesses already partnered with the program, with Aussie Broadband claiming that “many more” are in the pipeline.

“We’ve had further expressions of interest already, but we want to make sure that we’re partnering where it makes sense to do so and where we can add value to our partners’ customers,” Nikolovski added.

In May, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report for the March 2022 quarter revealed Aussie Broadband as leading the charge among smaller broadband providers in increasing their market share in the National Broadband Network (NBN) wholesale market.