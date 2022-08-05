ManageEngine promotes Vinayak Sreedhar as first Aussie manager

Comes into the role after nearly 12 years at Zoho.

Vinayak Sreedhar (ManageEngine) Credit: ManageEngine

Zoho's enterprise IT management division ManageEngine has promoted long-time employee and former associate director of sales Vinayak Sreedhar as its first country manager for Australia.



In the role, Sreedhar will oversee business operations for the division Australia-wide.

He comes into the role after nearly 12 years in the division, first joining the company in 2011 as business development and sales in India.

According to the vendor, Sreedhar played “an instrumental role in forging strong partner relationships for the company in the Asia Pacific region.”



“I am excited by the opportunity to build on my experience in the company and the region, and to continue to grow our strong local partner ecosystem," Sreedhar said.

Prior to his time at Zoho, he was the lead engineer for sales and marketing at FLSmidth.

Zoho’s first Australian office was opened in February 2019 in Byron Bay, aiming at its conception to provide local support for more than 20 partners and 90,000 local users.