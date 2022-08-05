ICT Networks architects new Juniper network for Frasers Property

The Waterfront development site at Shell Cove Credit: Frasers Property Australia

Sydney-based ICT Networks has upgraded the network infrastructure for multi-national developer Frasers Property Australia using Juniper’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven enterprise network.

Frasers Property operates across residential, retail, commercial and business parks, industrial and logistics, as well as owning and operating hospitality businesses in more than 20 countries.

The rollout involved 35 residential and commercial properties and featured Juniper’s QFX Series Switches and SRX Series Services Gateways coupled with Junos Space Security Director and Juniper Wireless Access Points, as well as Mist Wired Assurance and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant.

Additionally, Frasers is exploring the use of how Juniper Mist User Engagement can deliver marketing insights at its retail centres through the Bluetooth LE technology built into the access points that have already been deployed.

“We look forward to continue leveraging Juniper Mist AI to optimise user experiences and discover new ways to engage with visitors,” Frasers Property IT operations and technology manager Prabhat Govind said.

Apart from its residential, commercial, industrial and retail properties, Frasers develops in greenfield construction sites without network infrastructure. Its previous cloud-managed Wi-Fi could no longer meet its needs for secure and reliable connectivity.

Juniper Networks’ AI-driven solutions were selected to streamline IT operations and provide a consistent network experience, whether employees are in the head office or at a remote construction site.

Frasers can now streamline operations, enabling its IT team to deploy more technology with the same level of resources while automating key network tasks, eliminating network downtime and delivering a better user experience.

It has also reduced the time to implement network changes from an average of six weeks to five minutes.

In May, Juniper revealed its enterprise networking division represented the largest portion of its business revenue-wise during the first quarter of 2022.

Enterprise networking revenue grew 18 per cent year-over-year in Q1 to US$433 million, while Q1 cloud and service provider revenue came in at US$307 million and US$428 million, respectively.

A range of moves took place for this to occur – pent-up demand, pandemic-delayed network refresh cycles to enterprise digital transformation and an influx of spending to support hybrid workers, Juniper Networks CEO Manoj Leelanivas said at the time.

