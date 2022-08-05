Bega on-boards SXiQ for Lion’s Dairy and Drinks tech migration

John Hanna (SXiQ) Credit: IBM

SXiQ, an IBM Company, has been called up to migrate beverage company Lion Dairy and Drinks business over to new owners Bega Cheese.



Lion Dairy and Drinks was acquired in late 2020 and brought the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of a series of brands under new ownership, which included Big M, Dare, Pura, Dairy Farmers, Farmers Union, Masters, Yoplait, Juice Brothers and Daily Juice.

According to SXiQ, the acquisition necessitated a technology transition within a 12-month time frame, with Bega needing applications, data and processes to be moved into existing or expanded infrastructure.

Additionally, the deal was based on application and data separation, which was to leave core infrastructure with the seller.

As a result, SXiQ migrated the infrastructure and transition of 31 physical sites performing production, distribution and administration duties, all within the time frame.

“Our experts executed deep analysis, strategic thinking and detailed planning to ensure the successful migration of Lion to Bega Cheese’s existing infrastructure,” said SXiQ CEO John Hanna.

“By uplifting infrastructure, cloud management tooling and practices, SXiQ has enhanced management of Bega Cheese’s cloud assets, improving consistency, security and reducing time to deploy cloud infrastructure in the future.”

Specifically, SXiQ partnered with Bega on end-state design, migration planning and execution for parts the program.

This included migration of mission-critical applications, databases and associated backups, the modernisation of applications, the implementation of production and non-production Amazon Web Service (AWS) accounts and Landing Zone for all Lion dairy and drink workloads.

Additionally, SXiQ also brought in cloud cost optimisation strategies and uplifting Bega’s cloud ops team to utilise “true DevSecOps”.

The migration was not a smooth experience however, as there were a number of complexities that faced both businesses, which included replacing remote site hosting infrastructure, transition of core business processes and systems, deploying new cloud infrastructure and the migration of previously Lion hosted desktop and cloud-based applications to Bega’s network.

Last year, Atturra updated Lion’s systems with a new integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution following its previous platform reaching end of life. ARN understands this project was separate to SXiQ's migration work.