Leader lands distie deal with Luxonis

Leader has joined AI and computer vision (CV) vendor Luxonis in an agreement to bring its high‑resolution depth vision cameras with on‑chip machine learning to the Australian market.

According to the distributor, on-chip presents a new method of delivering AI visuals to “streamline, cut cost & deliver more robust solution for customers”.

“We are really excited for this new distribution partnership with Luxonis and their spatial AI and CV platform,” leader national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said.

“Luxonis focuses on embedded machine learning and computer vision technology to deliver real world use cases that are cutting-edge such as machine-vision measuring of cartons for logistics, stock counting and people counting are a handful of the applications we see that present an immediate benefit to our own organisation. The applications possible for our partners to develop are very exciting,” he added.

Additionally, Klason observed that these technologies are increasingly seen as “essential” across sectors such as robotics, IoT, manufacturing and retail, and concluded that working together with the Luxonis team will enable Leader’s partners to access “the latest innovative tech and the best support locally”.

“Robotic vision is the key to unlocking so many innovations not only in robotics specifically, but in so many other industries as well. Leader has a long and admirable track record of serving Australia well," Luxonis CRO Tony Rassavong said.

Leader’s partnership with Luxonis follows a string of distribution deals in recent months, notably with Finnish virtual and augmented reality vendor Varjo, Singaporean unified communications vendor Call4tel, and expanding its relationship with Microsoft to become a direct electronic software delivery (ESD) distributor.

Most recently, the Aussie distributor also inked a deal with business communications and IT support and management platform GoTo for Australia.

Under the deal, GoTo’s product suite, including remote desktop and IT support-focused software GoTo Resolve, Rescue and Central, will be made available through the distributor’s Leader Cloud platform.