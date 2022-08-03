Menu
Wasabi Technologies appoints Australian country manager

Wasabi Technologies appoints Australian country manager

Will focus on go-to-market strategies with Australian partners and building a team to support Wasabi’s channel.

Sasha Karen
Andrew Sandes (Wasabi Technologies)

Credit: Wasabi Technologies

US-based cloud storage vendor Wasabi Technologies has appointed Andrew Sandes as country manager for Australia.

In the role, Sandes will focus on go-to-market strategies with Australian partners and building a team to support Wasabi’s channel. 

He comes from customer experience platform Emplifi, leaving the role of country manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) after one year. 

Prior to that, Sandes also spent time at Socialbakers, Lithium Technologies, Zunos, Bioatrix, Genband, Nextpoint Networks, AisaEntry and VideoServer.

According to his LinkedIn account, Sandes is also the currently owner and managing director of Sytopa and is a special advisor for Jacanda Capital.

At the same time as his appointment, Wasabi also announced it had hired Aki Wakimoto as country manager for Japan.

“APAC [Asia Pacific] is quickly becoming one of Wasabi’s most important markets and we are strategically building our operations to support the incredible opportunities in both Japan and Australia,” said Michael King, vice president and general manager of APAC.

“I have witnessed first-hand how successful Aki and Andrew have been in their markets, building optimised channels of distribution and driving customer success. They will take us to the next level.”


