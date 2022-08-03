CoreView inks deal with rhipe to expand in APAC

Richard Rundle (emt Distribution) Credit: emt Distribution

CoreView has signed a new distribution deal with Crayon-owned rhipe to serve up its Microsoft 365 management platform to the Asia Pacific market.

The strategic partnership aims to improve clients’ experience with Microsoft 365 and illustrates the continued expansion of CoreView’s offering in the APAC region.

Specifically, CoreView’s solution is designed to “help customers gain visibility into their M365 usage, optimise efficiencies, and reduce security risks."

“Our relationship with rhipe is helping propel our mission: to stop IT chaos and get Microsoft 365 under control,” said John Reumann, senior director of channel at CoreView. “We’ve been working with Crayon across markets for years now, and we’re very excited to be bringing the benefits of this partnership to our clients in Australia and beyond.

"We’re just getting started.”

rhipe was acquired by Norwegian IT consultancy Crayon for A$408 million, with the deal being completed in November 2021.

The acquisition will see rhipe's business across Asia Pacific, as well as its Azure services business Parallo, which it acquired in September 2020, and cyber security company Emt Distribution, its most recent addition, fall into the Crayon fold.

“We are committed to providing customers with a wide choice of technology vendors,” said Richard Rundle, group executive of security at rhipe.

“It made perfect sense to welcome CoreView — who has proven to be an excellent partner in Europe and North America – to the Crayon family in APAC, through rhipe and emt.”