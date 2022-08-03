ACT Logistics secures $9.5M ICT hardware disposal deal with Defence

Covers the full range of ICT hardware items including PCs, tablets and phones to servers, printers and audio-visual equipment.

Brisbane-headquartered ACT Logistics has scooped a $9.5 million multi-year deal for ICT hardware disposal services for the Department of Defence, replacing incumbent provider Greenbox.

The contract covers the full range of ICT hardware items from PCs, tablets and phones to servers, printers and audio-visual equipment.

The ACT Logistics team will be providing disposal services in 44 locations across Australia and a further 50 international locations in 39 countries.

The range of services provided by ACT Logistics includes large scale installations, data sanitisation, remarketing and sustainable recycling across its headquarters in Brisbane and other logistics locations in Sydney and Melbourne.

It is also ISO 27001 Information Security Management certified with a team of technicians and project managers.

A Defence spokesperson said the department aims to maximise the resale and minimise the recycling of its ICT hardware that is surplus to its requirements. This includes assets, such as desktops, laptops, servers, switches and peripherals, which are past their economic lifespan.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the Department of Defence requires an unparalleled level of security from its contract partners,” ACT Logistics managing director Alex Farenden said. “We have the capacity, infrastructure and accreditations to deliver on these expectations from day one both within Australia and globally.

“ACT Logistics is a step ahead within the industry thanks to our innovative approach and dedication to a circular economy. We are renowned for continually raising the bar with our commitment to delivering the best environmental outcomes, security standards, reporting structure and service delivery within the market.”

Farenden said its ingrained organisational culture of continuous improvement and exceeding client expectations had been instrumental in securing the new contract.

“We work collaboratively with all our customers to deliver best practice lifecycle management strategies and find new solutions that extend the life of ICT equipment within our framework of uncompromising security,” he added. “We are passionate about our business and take the responsibility of managing ewaste very seriously.”

