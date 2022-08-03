MacTel revs up mycar Tyre & Auto’s connectivity roll out

Credit: Photo 218031047 © Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com

Macquarie Telecom has been signed up by auto services vendor mycar Tyre & Auto to roll out National Broadband Network (NBN) and SD-WAN services to over 270 stores.



Under the deal, Macquarie Telecom provided VMware-backed SD-WAN with 4G backup and business-class NBN services to enhance the connectivity of its stores, with the roll out lasting from September 2020 to April 2021.

“mycar is both growing and diversifying as a brand. For example, with the launch of our online service booking portal and the rollout of electric vehicle servicing in select stores,” said mycar chief financial officer Keith Toms.

“This required not only increased digital connectivity and bandwidth but a network provider we could rely on to quickly fix any in-store connection concerns.”

Since the roll out, Toms said there has been an improvement in communication between customers, Macquarie Telecom and mycar teams.

“We now have a completely modern set-up, with each of our team members now using Wi-Fi to connect with each other and customers, elevating online bookings and communication as well as providing assurances around security,” he said.

“The 4G modem with cellular back-up across the network means our stores don’t experience down time, and our fault resolution time has improved considerably because of the fast and reliable customer service we’re receiving through the Macquarie HUB support team.”

Following on from the roll out, mycar is anticipated to continue investing in technology. With the additional bandwidth, mycar teams are able to monitor and analyse vehicle data before sharing it directly with customers.

The deal between Macquarie Telecom and mycar follows one the telco signed with Konica Minolta in April for the provision of SD-WAN, NBN, cloud and data centre services.