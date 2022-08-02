MYOB acquires Endeavour Solutions and Addax Business Solutions practices

Continues to add to its Greentree and Advanced practices.

Kim Clarke (MYOB) Credit: MYOB

Business management software platform MYOB is continuing on its acquisition journey buying the Greentree and MYOB Advanced practices of Melbourne-based Endeavour Solutions Australia and Perth-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) specialist Addax Business Solutions.

The acquisition deal will see Endeavour Solutions Australia’s team of ERP and business intelligence specialists and Addax Business Solutions’ team of ERP and business solutions consultants join MYOB’s enterprise division.

This adds more capability and expertise to its Greentree Centre of Excellence and grows MYOB’s in-house team of Advanced specialists.

In addition, Addax's move to join MYOB will also provide it with the ability to offer cloud hosting services for its Greentree customers.

MYOB general manager for enterprise Kim Clarke said Endeavour Solutions Australia delivered high quality advice, development services and customer support to the mid-market.

“The skills and knowledge they will bring to MYOB are second-to-none,” Clarke said. “Their professional ethos and commitment to customer support remains a cornerstone of their business and as more mid-market businesses look to improve their systems, fostering solid relationships and focusing on customer needs has never been more important.

“Likewise, [Addax CEO David Sankey] and his team have built a phenomenal business over the past couple of decades and it’s clear that their emphasis on customer relationships and open communication, not to mention strong technical capabilities, has translated into a strong, high performing business.”

A longstanding MYOB partner, Endeavour Solutions Australia has made a mark for itself providing mid-market businesses across Australia with ERP sales and consultancy services.

Endeavour Solutions Australia CEO Anna Rizio said while Greentree customers will benefit from the additional expertise and support available through MYOB’s Greentree Centre of Excellence, creating more direct connections with teams behind future-fit platforms like Advanced was also a deciding factor.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve continued to see increased demand for cloud solutions as more businesses embrace changes like remote working arrangements, while others look to move away from outdated solutions that often require more manual input,” she said.

“As well as our customers, the future of our people was also a priority as we move forward with this decision and I’m very excited to be offering our team members the chance to develop their skills and open up new career possibilities in an organisation that can help them maximise their talents even further.”

Sankey explained that with both technology and business needs constantly evolving, the move to join MYOB has the future of Addax’s customers at the heart of it.

“There is a clear vision for the future with MYOB and this deal sees our Greentree and MYOB Advanced customers armed with access to greater product support and expertise which will be crucial as they seek to grow their businesses,” he said.

“But it’s not just about our customers – the benefits for our team were also a strong consideration. Now, our people will have more career development pathways and opportunities to stretch their skills, available to them.”

This latest announcement involving Endeavour Solutions Australia and Addax Business Solutions marks eight acquisitions for MYOB.

MYOB's acquisition of Endeavour and Addax marks eight acquisitions for the software vendor, coming one year after it started acquiring businesses to boost its direct channel strategy for its enterprise division.

In July MYOB bought GT Business Solutions and GreatSoft, Nimbus and Tall Emu in February and Star Business Solutions in November 2021.

MYOB found itself in July caught up in take-over talks with ANZ Bank, but the financial institute withdrew from the discussions with its global investment firm owner Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR), instead deciding to sign a share sale and purchase agreement with Suncorp Group to acquire its banking business for A$4.9 billion.