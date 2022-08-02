Orro Group lands five-year networking deal with CEWA

More than 150 schools, 74,000 student and 11,000 staff will benefit from the establishment of dual NBN fibre services.

Orro Group has struck up a five year deal with Catholic Education Western Australia (CEWA) to deliver a new high-speed network.

More than 150 schools, 74,000 students and 11,000 staff will benefit from the establishment of dual National Broadband Network (NBN) fibre services (Enterprise Ethernet and FTTP) plus 4G connectivity into every school, increasing the resiliency of the network.

Orro deployed the network over a 12-month period, replacing an existing MPLS WAN solution and will assume responsibility for the ongoing management of the network.

“This network will create a range of new, immersive learning opportunities for students within CEWA’s schools,” Orro Group Western Australia state director, David Povey said.

CEWA operates as a single, state-based system, with schools and offices located across the Dioceses of Broome, Bunbury, Geraldton and the Archdiocese of Perth.

Schools are expected to see connection speeds increase by more than 400 per cent, improving the quality of digital learning services.

“It gives students and staff access to an educationally-focused network, which scales to support future learning environments,” CEWA CIO Tony Panetta said. “The network delivers high performance, security and stability, as well as better management and cost savings for our schools.”

A particular focus of the project has been to deliver equitable connectivity to ensure that students in regional and remote communities have access to the same digital learning resources as students in metropolitan based schools.

“As our schools require continuous access to online services, Orro’s ability to incorporate telecommunication services from multiple carriers has enabled the creation of a highly resilient network,” he added.

CEWA has made a substantial investment in the development and implementation of a new digital learning platform which provides students with access to a range of learning resources.

The platform also enables students, staff, parents and administrators to communicate and collaborate more effectively.