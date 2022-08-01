Leader goes and inks distie deal with GoTo

Ben Klason (Leader) Credit: Leader

Leader has signed a distribution deal with business communications and IT support and management platform GoTo for Australia.



Under the deal, GoTo’s product suite, including remote desktop and IT support-focused software GoTo Resolve, Rescue and Central, will be made available through the distributor’s Leader Cloud platform.

However, although LastPass is within GoTo’s portfolio of products, it was not included as part of this deal. ARN understands this decision falls in line with the vendor’s decision to spin out LastPass into a separate company with its own management and decision-making process.

“GoTo’s suite of products helps to fill a gap in the Leader portfolio and to provide resellers with the best toolkits to run their business whether they are offering managed services, remote monitoring, support, training or conferencing solutions,” said Ben Klason, national enterprise and marketing manager for Leader.

Meanwhile, Yvette McEnearney, director of channel sales for Asia Pacific at GoTo, said pairing with Leader would allow the vendor to make use of its extensive partner ecosystem.

“Leader brings significant expertise to our vision of creating a network of channel partners eager to assist customers with essential business connections, something that requires more than just great technology, it requires great partners,” she said.

“Through our collaboration with Leader, we aim to achieve a broader market coverage throughout Oceania with a network of partners that can assist businesses as they embrace a hybrid-centric culture and need a portfolio of simple, secure IT support tools, like GoTo Resolve to do that. We look forward to working together to deliver this to the market.”

Leader's deal with GoTo follows the expansion of its ongoing relationship with Microsoft to become a direct electronic software delivery (ESD) distributor for Australia.

That agreement added to its existing original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and cloud solution provider (CSP) portfolios, with it obtaining the latter designation in 2020.