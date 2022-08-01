James Kahn steps down as Idea 11 CEO

L-R: Bianca Kahn, James Kahn, Jamie Harrison (Idea 11) Credit: Idea 11

Queensland IT consultancy Idea 11 had a changing of the guard, with CEO James Kahn passing the position to COO Jamie Harrison.



With Kahn giving up the CEO position, he will take up the mantle of executive director.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Kahn said Harrison would be a “great leader and CEO for the next phase of Idea 11”.

“The change is designed to be smooth for all our customers and partners,” he said. “Jamie has been with Idea 11 since the start of 2019. He’s got the Idea 11 DNA[;] the obsession with helping our customers achieve their goals.”

Meanwhile, Kahn said in his new role, he will be assisting with the CEO transition and focusing on market-facing projects.

“I remain a major shareholder aligned to the business interests and performance and I’ll remain on our board of directors,” he said. “I believe in Idea 11 and the great work we do with our customers.



“I’ve enjoyed building Idea 11 and enjoyed working with a great team, great customers and great partners. Idea 11 has a bright future. Thanks to everyone that’s been a part of my journey to date. I’m excited about Idea 11’s future with Jamie at the helm.”

Idea 11 was founded in 2009, with both Kahn and finance manager and wife Bianca at the helm at the time.

In December 2020, Idea 11 was set to expand to expand its footprint into NSW following an injection from small- to medium-sized business (SMB) investment firm PieLAB Council Capital.

Following this investment, the company established a board of directors, which included James Kahn and PieLAB investment director Richard Anderson.