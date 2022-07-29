Infosys opens North Sydney Living Lab

A part of a network of more than 20 Living Labs globally.

Digital services and consulting provider Infosys has opened its first NSW-based Living Lab in North Sydney.

This follows the launch in Melbourne in April this year, joining a network of more than 20 Living Labs globally.

Much like the Melbourne, the NSW-based 160-square metre lab will open up opportunities for partners to leverage solution accelerators, digital experiences, and frameworks to ideate, prototype and test innovations.

These solution accelerators leverage digital technologies including Cloud, 5G, IoT, 3D, AI, cyber security, data and analytics, AR, VR and address industry use cases in markets spanning financial services, telcos, retail, utilities, manufacturing, sports and education tech.

Infosys A/NZ executive vice president and region head Andrew Groth said the Living Lab will lead to further collaboration across the industry.

“Sydney is an important digital hub in Australia, being home to many of the nation’s largest enterprises, start-ups and universities,” Groth said.

“We believe our local Living Lab will support the state’s digital innovation sector through the introduction of a digital co-creation space where ideas can spark and incubate and collaboration can take place.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet toured the Infosys Living Lab and Campus in Bengaluru, India and said the Sydney opening was a prime example of NSW continuing to attract cutting-edge innovation to the state.

“NSW has established itself as the innovation capital of Australia thanks to digital powerhouses such as Infosys choosing to establish a presence in Sydney,” Perrottet said.

“This latest investment signifies Infosys’ commitment to driving innovation and collaboration in NSW to help us further strengthen our digital economy, and create more future focused jobs and opportunity for the people of our state.”

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Stuart Ayres said the Living Lab in North Sydney will help to attract further Indian investments to NSW by showcasing the growth opportunities available.

“India, and especially Bengaluru, offers a thriving start-up ecosystem that we are continuing to attract,” he said.

This comes as the NSW government announced four new partnerships with Indian technology businesses as part of Perrottet’s aim to attract Indian technology investment into NSW across subsectors including edtech, medtech, fintech and space technologies.

These new partnerships between the state government and India include HCL Technologies, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sydney Quantum Academy.

“We are focused on linking the NSW and Indian technology ecosystems and through the expansion of our international network and programs we are providing better support for NSW exporters to reach their target markets and help open more doors,” he said.

“Through these networks we have helped facilitate four new tech partnerships between NSW and Indian firms.”