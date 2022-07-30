Court approves BSA $20M settlement plan

Payments will be made in installments totaling $20 million over three years.

The Federal Court has approved BSA Limited’s class action lawsuit settlement terms that will see payments made in installments totaling $20 million over three years.

The first instalment of $4.4 million has already been paid on 29 June.



The next sum of $6.6 million will be paid by 30 June 2023 with the remaining $9 million payable by 30 June 2024.

The company said future payments will be funded by operating cash flows.

Back in 2019, Shine Lawyers launched an investigation in the form of a class action on behalf of telecommunication technicians, against the technical services contracting company.

BSA is a technical contracting provider, offering "Australia's largest" telcos, technology and broadcasting companies with services including a specialist technical workforce, network construction and satellite receiving systems.

BSA is a National Broadband Network (NBN) delivery partner, it also provides installation, maintenance and service assurance activities to Optus, alongside installation and maintenance services for Foxtel since 1998 and has performed installations of Femtocell Network equipment for VHA (Vodafone Hutchinson Australia) enterprise clients Australia-wide.

The investigation from Shine Lawyers focuses on claims that, since at least 2012, BSA engaged in "sham contracting" by misrepresenting the nature of its engagement with thousands of telecommunication technicians.

BSA allegedly entered into sub-contracting arrangements with the technicians when in fact they were employees of BSA, according to Shine.

"A sham contract is when an employer deliberately disguises an employment relationship as an independent contract to avoid paying legislated employee entitlements to its workers", said Shine class action expert Vicky Antzoulatos.

If found to be guilty, employees, telecommunication technicians could be entitled to annual and long service leave, minimum wage, overtime, superannuation and other payments under the Fair Work Act (2009) and Telecommunications Services Award, Shine explained.

"Unfortunately, BSA, a large Australian corporation with an annual turnover of almost $600 million, is increasingly looking to be another example in the telecommunications industry, where workers may have been signed up to sham contracting arrangements," Antzoulatos said at the time.