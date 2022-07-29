Vertiv recognises channel partner achievements

Credit: Vertiv

Critical infrastructure provider Vertiv has recognised the contributions its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel partners have made to the company’s IT, mechanical and electrical (M&E) businesses in 2021.

This award season, Vertiv expanded its partner recognition to include Emerging Partner and Champion Individual categories, recognising outstanding growth in the industry.

Awarding partners for their commitment and value-add to the local channel throughout 2021, Vertiv’s A/NZ national M&E channel manager Bhargav Kumar Bhatt and his team announced ten winners, including eight partners and two champion individuals. All recipients celebrated at separate luncheons among their colleagues.

SRA Solutions scored Partner of the Year and Natural Power Solutions won Highest Sales.

Best in Class Government was awarded to Secure Bits while Best in Class Solution Provider was given to Power Quality Group.

Air Water Power secured Best in Class Thermal Solutions while Pacific Datacom scored Best in Class Wholesale.



Emerging Partner in M&E went to Ecanet while Connected South Pacific won Emerging Partner IT.

Champion Individual Technical was awarded to SRA’s Scott Griffiths and Intelli Systems’ Matt Smith took home Champion Individual Sales.

“Business growth at a time when governments and industries were juggling trade disputes, port congestions, and several-month pandemic lockdowns would seem like a reality few and far between,” Bhatt said. “But despite the disruption, several companies have come out of these turbulent years with a backbone of resilience, and many with resources to accelerate new and innovative revenue streams. We believe our partners were at the vanguard of business continuity during this time.

“We would like to thank our 2021 winners and our entire team of reseller partners. Our success is a credit to their on-the-ground support and expertise, and we look forward to seeing this next year of business flourish under the full-line partner, offering more personalised, flexible service for any customer use case.”